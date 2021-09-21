abrdn plc Acquires 22,556 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of NortonLifeLock worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after buying an additional 274,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,768,000 after buying an additional 115,585 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after buying an additional 9,424,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after buying an additional 10,625,992 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,633,000 after buying an additional 489,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLOK. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

