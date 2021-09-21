Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 46,631 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 148,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,330,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,226,000.

Shares of PPA opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

