Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,011 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,464 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after buying an additional 1,123,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,140,000 after buying an additional 265,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after buying an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $50,989,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,970,355 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,791,000 after buying an additional 353,197 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

