ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DXD)

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 6,678 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,207% compared to the average daily volume of 511 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXD. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000.

Shares of DXD stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

