Surface Oncology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 10,631 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 883% compared to the average daily volume of 1,081 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SURF shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of SURF opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $333.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

