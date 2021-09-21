InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 99,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IHG opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.03. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 203.97 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $75.20.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 3.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.