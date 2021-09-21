abrdn plc Sells 3,860 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AJG opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.19.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

