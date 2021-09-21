Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.76 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,359 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after buying an additional 78,748 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

