Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIK. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 86.1% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 93,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 52.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter worth $116,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 52.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

