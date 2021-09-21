Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 47.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFEB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $316,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $10,663,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 56.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 25,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 86.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PFEB opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

