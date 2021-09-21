Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 6,591 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at $4,415,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 304.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 391,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 294,762 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 75.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.