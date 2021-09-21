6,355 Shares in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 225,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 48,665 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

Shares of NUEM stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49.

