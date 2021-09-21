Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $151.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.05. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

