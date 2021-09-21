World Asset Management Inc Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CIT Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CIT Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in CIT Group by 400.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

