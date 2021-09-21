Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

