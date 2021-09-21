World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 86,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,416 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.71.

NYSE:DECK opened at $425.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $202.17 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

