World Asset Management Inc Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

Gartner stock opened at $311.78 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $318.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

