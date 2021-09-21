Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 352.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.