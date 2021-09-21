World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,065 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NOV were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

NOV stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

