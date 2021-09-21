Brokerages Anticipate CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CTI BioPharma.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTIC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.