Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,306 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 181.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $4,756,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,010,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $185.14 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

