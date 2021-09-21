Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Announce -$0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to announce ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.59). Sierra Wireless posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 284.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,834,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,803,000 after purchasing an additional 84,588 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 2.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 965,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares during the period. No Street GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 89,830 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $571.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.