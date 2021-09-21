Zacks: Brokerages Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.42. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%.

OCFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCFC opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

