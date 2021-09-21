BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.13% of Varonis Systems worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after buying an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after buying an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after buying an additional 1,971,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,527,000 after buying an additional 1,437,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $7,206,581.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 358,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,660,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,148 shares of company stock worth $11,772,527. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

