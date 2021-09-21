BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 647.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 79.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $483.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 166.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.22. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.00 and a 52-week high of $503.25.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $10,829,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

