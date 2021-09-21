National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 595 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59.

