Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,003 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 63,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.10. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,315 shares of company stock worth $9,750,746. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

