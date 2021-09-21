BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,466 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after buying an additional 3,253,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after buying an additional 944,404 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after buying an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,924,000 after buying an additional 454,848 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $121.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $129.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist boosted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

