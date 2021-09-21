Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Stake Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 460,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,249,000 after purchasing an additional 35,213 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 651.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $203.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $147.64 and a 1-year high of $211.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.572 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

