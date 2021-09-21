National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Plymouth Industrial REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,624,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 633,069 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,065,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 277,038 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 239,860 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $705.40 million, a PE ratio of -21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

