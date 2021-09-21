World Asset Management Inc Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,317 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,732,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,901 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,830,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IVZ opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

