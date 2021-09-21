Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 545.0 days.

Shares of Sixt stock opened at $136.00 on Tuesday. Sixt has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $148.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.93.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt has an average rating of “Buy”.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

