Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Up 29.6% in August

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,301,700 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 2,548,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,254.3 days.

RSNHF opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. Resona has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $4.71.

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

