Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Up 29.6% in August

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,301,700 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 2,548,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,254.3 days.
RSNHF opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. Resona has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $4.71.
Resona Company Profile
Further Reading: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.