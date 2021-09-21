Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Decreases By 22.7%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 262,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.86%. Research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

