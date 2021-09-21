Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.54 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,473 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $167,725,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $157,192,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,690,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $427,331,000 after purchasing an additional 989,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 368.29%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

