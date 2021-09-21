Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 163,198 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.21.

Shares of PWR opened at $116.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

