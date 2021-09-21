Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after acquiring an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $460.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.46 and its 200-day moving average is $445.58. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.67 and a 12 month high of $498.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.16.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

