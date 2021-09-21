National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Marriott International by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.