Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 32.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 12.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $202.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.37. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

