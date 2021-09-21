Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €31.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.80 ($44.47) price target on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivendi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €35.20 ($41.41).

Shares of VIV stock opened at €31.53 ($37.09) on Tuesday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.29.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

