Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Evergy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Evergy by 28.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

