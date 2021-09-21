Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.78 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,351 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 907.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

EZU opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.