Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,592 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS opened at $321.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.69.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

