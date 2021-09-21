Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $33.77 Million Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Spire worth $33,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Spire during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Spire by 3,467.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after acquiring an additional 513,130 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 30.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spire by 36.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 41,849 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SR stock opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. Analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

