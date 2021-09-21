Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,700 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $34,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,039,000 after buying an additional 489,907 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 260.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $236.87 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.86 and a twelve month high of $253.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.66 and a 200 day moving average of $205.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on JLL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

