Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,235,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,196,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.48% of The Honest as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter valued at about $8,074,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,925,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.04. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

