Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 797,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,338 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $36,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

