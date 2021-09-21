Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 150,615 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of nVent Electric worth $37,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 35.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after buying an additional 25,309 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.76 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

