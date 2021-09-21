-$1.60 EPS Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.44). Teekay Tankers posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,877.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teekay Tankers.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.52 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 81,628 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,072,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,807,000 after buying an additional 73,680 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 69.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.20. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.