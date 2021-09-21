Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Match Group by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $151.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.61 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.57.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 101,119 shares of company stock worth $16,839,782 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

